Former Southern Miss slugger hits 3 homers in last two games in MLB

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Southern Miss baseball player is enjoying the best spell of his Major League Baseball career with the Minnesota Twins.

After being recalled to the Twins on July 15, former Golden Eagle Matt Wallner has staked his claim for a full-time spot with Minnesota since arriving with his performances at the plate.

Tuesday, Wallner hit a 2-run home run - his first big fly since his return to the MLB - and he’s continued his hot form at the plate by hitting two more home runs Wednesday afternoon against the Seattle Mariners.

Since his return to the big leagues, Wallner has batted .250 at the plate while recording eight hits, three home runs, and four RBIs across 10 games in the designated hitter role.

While at Southern Miss from 2017-2019, Wallner had a batting average of .337 and recorded 232 hits, 58 homers, and 190 RBIs.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.