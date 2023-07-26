WLOX Careers
Biloxi Police investigating a possible drowning

According to authorities, a Biloxi Rescue Boat responded and recovered a body.
By L.A. Clark
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Tuesday, approximately at 6:19 p.m., Biloxi Police and Fire responded to reports of a possible body floating in water near the 300 block of Hiller Drive.

According to authorities, a Biloxi Rescue Boat responded and recovered a body.

Upon recovery, officials say the victim was determined to be deceased.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are urged to contact Biloxi Police at (228)-392-0641.

