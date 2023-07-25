WLOX Careers
Two teens charged in Gulfport drive-by shooting

On July 24, officers responded to the 100 block of Faust Drive in reference to a drive-by...
By L.A. Clark
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday, Gulfport police charged a 16-year-old and 18-year-old, Bruce Ellis Lowery, each with three counts of aggravated assault.

On July 24, officers responded to the 100 block of Faust Drive in reference to a drive-by shooting.

Investigators discovered the 16-year-old and Lowery discharged a firearm multiple times, striking a residence and then feeling the scene before officers arrived.

Bruce Ellis Lowery
Bruce Ellis Lowery(Harrison County Sherriff's Department)

The 16-year-old and Lowery are being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center, each with $750,000 bonds.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are urged to contact Gulfport Police at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

