Two teens charged in Gulfport drive-by shooting

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday, Gulfport police charged a 16-year-old and 18-year-old, Bruce Ellis Lowery, each with three counts of aggravated assault.

On July 24, officers responded to the 100 block of Faust Drive in reference to a drive-by shooting.

Investigators discovered the 16-year-old and Lowery discharged a firearm multiple times, striking a residence and then feeling the scene before officers arrived.

Bruce Ellis Lowery (Harrison County Sherriff's Department)

The 16-year-old and Lowery are being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center, each with $750,000 bonds.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are urged to contact Gulfport Police at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

