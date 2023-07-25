Tuesday’s Forecast

Starting off nice and comfortable with wake-up temperatures in the 60s and 70s across South Mississippi. The air continues to feel less muggy today, compared to recent days. And that should help quite a bit with keeping the heat index in check. This afternoon’s high temperatures will climb to the hot mid 90s. But, the heat index may only be in the upper 90s for most areas with only a few spots briefly spiking up into the 100 to 105 range. Our rain chance remains slim to none through midweek.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.