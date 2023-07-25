Teen caught on camera being tased by Pensacola Police, after an alleged machete attack

PENSACOLA, FL. (WALA) - FOX10 News has obtained video showing a teen being tased by Pensacola Police officers.

It happened just minutes after investigators say he violently attacked someone with a machete.

All of this unfolded in the heart of downtown Pensacola Sunday night.

The suspect 19-year-old Andrew Ryder is facing several charges.

Both Conor Burke and Logan Moberly say they were sitting outside and allegedly saw Ryder walk right past them holding the machete.

Police say Ryder walked into Old Hickory Whiskey Bar on Palafox Street before 9:00.

According to investigators he came into the bar with a black mask on and wielding a machete.

Once inside the bar police say he struck a man with the weapon.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

In the video Burke and Moberly captured, you can hear two officers commanding Ryder to drop the machete outside the bar.

Police say he refused, and it resulted in tasing him to the ground.

Ryder is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault with a weapon, assault, and resisting an officer.

Police haven’t said if the suspect knew the man or if this was an unprovoked attack.

FOX10 News reached out to the bar’s owner, Katie Garrett who gave the following statement,

“Our staff is obviously shaken up over the incident. Those working during the attack showed courageous effort in removing the suspect from the building. We are thankful the situation didn’t escalate further and that the Pensacola Police Department acted swiftly.”

We also asked the owner how Ryder was allegedly able to get inside the bar with the weapon and a mask.

“We keep our doors open to the sidewalk. Anyone has the capability of walking into our establishment. I would like it to be noted the suspect walked into Old Hickory with his weapon drawn and wearing a face covering. He was not a patron, nor hiding his malicious intent upon entrance.”

Ryder is being held in the Escambia County Jail.

According to jail records, he’s being held on a 172,000 thousand dollar bond.

