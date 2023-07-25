Quiet tonight. Hot and sunny day on Wednesday.

The humidity wasn’t too bad today, at least by July standards. We’ll cool down into the low to mid 70s by Wednesday morning, and the sky will stay mostly clear.

Temperatures will quickly rise into the mid 90s by Wednesday afternoon, and we’ll see plenty of sunshine. A stray shower or two can’t be ruled out, but most of us will stay dry. The humidity will stay tolerable, too. Thursday and Friday will remain very hot with highs in the mid 90s, and rain chances will remain slim.

We could be a little hotter by Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Isolated showers can’t be ruled out. We’ll have a slightly better chance for showers and storms on Sunday and Monday. It will be very hot and humid next week with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.