Long Beach residents rally in opposition of proposed RV park

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - A proposed RV park between Markham Drive and Marcie Drive in Long Beach has residents rallying together in opposition.

According to an application submitted to the city’s planning commission, Long Beach Ventures wants to build an RV park on the lot. To make that happen, the northern portion of the land needs to be rezoned from residential to commercial.

“Why would you take this wonderful piece of land with greenery and ruin it with an RV park and then cause disruption to the residents in the area?” said resident Brian Grewe. “It just doesn’t benefit anybody.”

Grewe and his neighbors on Markham Drive do not want this project to happen. They have gone door-to-door on both their street and Marcie Drive to band together against the proposal.

“There’s a lot of planning and calculations we want to see done, we want to hear about it at the meeting this week, about what they’re really going to do. That’s what we want to hear,” said neighbor Tony Wilder.

Wilder and his wife moved to the neighborhood in 2006. They retired from the National Park Service and are worried about the ecological impact development would have on the land.

“This is the largest tract of forest land that stretches from Highway 90 to the railroad, between the Bay of St. Louis to Biloxi Bay,” he said. “Everything else has been mowed or developed, so this is the only tract that migratory birds have before they cross the Gulf of Mexico.”

There are also concerns about flooding that could happen if asphalt is poured onto the wetlands.

“They’re going to have to come up with a really detailed plan to prove they won’t flood our homes,” he said. “We have a ditch that goes behind the house, and we get runoff just from this. If they do pave all of this, will the ditch still be sufficient to keep the water out of our homes as it goes south towards the gulf?”

Long Beach Ventures has a meeting with the city’s planning commission on Thursday.

