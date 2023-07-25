WLOX Careers
Local retailers prepare for tax-free weekend

Shoppers can cash in on sweet deals during the state’s sales tax holiday, just in time for the new school year.
By Lauren Martinez
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BILOXI/GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Families around the coast are looking to save big during Mississippi’s tax-free shopping days.

This Friday and Saturday, shoppers can cash in on sweet deals during the state’s sales tax holiday, just in time for the new school year.

Large chain retailers like Walmart are already beginning to roll out low prices for back-to-school shoppers.

Nicole Fancoeur, Biloxi Walmart Store Manager: “What’s really exciting is that Walmart is really invested in keeping the top key items reduced to the same price as they were last year,” says Nicole Fancoeur, Biloxi Walmart Store Manager. “So, you can still get the core fourteen items that you needed last year for still under thirteen dollars.”

Shoppers will be able to buy qualifying items under $100, including apparel, footwear, and school supplies. Items that are one hundred dollars or more are subject to Mississippi’s sales tax at the regular retail rate of 7%.

Bargain shoppers will have a chance to get double the discount at Gulfport Premium Outlets.

“This is the end of the season, so our store is already going to have everything on sale,” says Pam Meinzinger, Gulfport Premium Outlets General Manager. “And so, you can see again, the clearance sales are already behind me, so for back-to-school shopping, this is the perfect time to be doing that.”

The sales tax holiday kicks off at 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 28, and will end at midnight Saturday, July 29.

See a full list of guidelines for the tax-free shopping days here: https://bit.ly/3Ofp6t4

