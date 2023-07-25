Jackson County candidates hold final forum before election day

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday, Jackson County candidates come together for one last forum to get their message across to residents and have an opportunity to highlight their causes.

“They don’t work for me, I’m the middle guy,” said Jason Thornton. “I’m the fair person who has to hear the evidence and base it on that.”

“We got to get out there and listen to what people say, listen to the community,” said Matt Hoggatt.

Judges, supervisors and state representatives made their cases to voters. The one that has the most attention is the sheriff’s race with all four candidates agreeing on one thing: establishing more presence in their community.

“First off, we’ve got to get our task force back out on the street along with more patrolmen,” said Robert Blocker.

“It’s a very critical and important job in Jackson County to have the right people on the street,” said Sheriff John Ledbetter.

“You can’t lead an agency as big as the Jackson County sheriff’s department and not be experienced,” said Louie Miller.

“Engaging in our schools, having them active in the job that we do,” said Robbie O’ Bryant. “Showing the jobs to people who are getting out of college or who are fixing to go into the public safety program.”

Current Sheriff John Ledbetter has over 20 years of experience. His opponents shared theirs with the audience.

“I have the best working relations with the law enforcement when I was working with the task force and the four chiefs with the sheriff as my boss,” said Miller.

“I spent 27 years in the sheriff’s office,” said Blocker. “I started in the jail as a corrections officer, worked patrol and worked narcotics.”

While the four candidates all have different ways to achieve it, they all share the same goal: to make the residents of Jackson County feel safe.

“Jail is not for mental health,” said Miller. “We cannot lock up mental illnesses in the jail, we have to get them to the right location and place.”

“We need to get our narcotics task force back on the street,” said Blocker. “I don’t know where they’ve been or been doing but they need to be back at their street level operations.”

“I want to address our retention recruiting, that’s a problem across the country,” said O’Braynt. “We have to come up with creative ways. We’re going to have to work with partners, the board of supervisors and have to listen to deputies.”

“That’s paramount, to keep you safe while protecting property and lives,” said Ledbetter.

