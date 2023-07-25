Hattiesburg plant under fire as advocates reveal new details in death of Duvan Pérez

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - New details and shocking allegations sharply focused on a Hattiesburg poultry plant following the death of 16-year-old Duvan Pérez.

Pérez, a Guatemalan native and indigenous Mayan, died on July 14 at the Hattiesburg Mar-Jac Poultry plant after he became entangled in one of the machines. His death garnered international media attention as people criticized the plant’s safety record and questioned how the teenager was even hired in the first place.

In the United States, labor laws prohibit minors from working in poultry and meat plants due to the Department of Labor classifying them as hazardous occupations.

Quickly, labor and immigration advocates also began to connect Pérez’s death with widespread allegations of dangerous working conditions and abuse within the Mississippi meat and poultry industry.

“This isn’t (just) about immigration justice, but it’s about worker justice because these unsafe conditions can mean anyone of us,” said Lorena Quiroz, director of the Immigration Alliance for Justice and Equity (IAJE). “This can happen to any one of us.”

The Immigration Alliance for Justice and Equity held a joint virtual press conference on July 25 with representatives from state and national immigration advocacy organizations. (WDAM)

The IAJE held a joint virtual press conference on Tuesday morning with representatives from state and national immigration advocacy organizations. Current and former poultry plant workers also shared testimonies of what they experienced working in the meat and poultry industry.

“Today in our community, there is great sadness because a young man, a young boy, is no longer with his family. What we breathe in our community today is fear because we know that in the poultry plants, when we exercise our rights, there is retaliation. In the plants, we are subject to all sorts of extreme abuses. Particularly for women, there is enormous amounts of harassment, sexual harassment and assault. And, in many occasions, the men are required to pay quotas to keep their jobs. And so many times, all of this abuse, because of the fear, is accepted, allowed. There are no protections. There is no law in the poultry plants. And this is exactly how this tragedy, how Duvan lost his life. This is why I speak to you today, so that in some way perhaps this message can reach forward. To all of those people who might help us end all of these abuses, against the Hispanic community in the poultry plants and other places, other workplaces.

IAJE Operating Director Efren Nunez said he spent a week in Hattiesburg speaking with Pérez’s family and other workers at Mar-Jac. He said the number of complaints and allegations of workplace safety violations were “upsetting.”

“Many workers share that the work is heavy and more often dangerous,” said Nunez. “And injuries are common, including many serious shoulder, arm and hand injuries. Fingers become cracked and disabled over time without seeing a doctor. And when Latinos ask to go to human resources to get help or complain about a serious injury, they are instead given a bandaid or cream for a wound that needs stitches, for example.”

Nunez also said that several female workers alleged harassment while on the job.

“I also hear reports of sexual harassment and of women being told to sleep with their supervisor,” he said. “I heard this report repeatedly.”

Wendy Cervantes, director of immigration and immigrant families at the Center for Law and Social Policy (CLASP), said she was not surprised to hear these allegations.

While studying the impacts of the 2019 immigration raids at Mississippi poultry plants, Cervantes said the CLASP researchers discovered a “deeply rooted pattern of abuse and injustice” within the industry.

“All the workers we spoke to reported unsafe and troubling workplace conditions: from long work hours with limited breaks to raising temperatures to verbal abuse, limited protective gear, and the list goes on,” said Cervantes. “Four years later, it is clear that not only are workers still subject to dangerous conditions but that employers are still not being held accountable.”

Even more troubling, according to Cervantes, CLASP discovered that several minors were also arrested in the raids.

“These are work environments that are unfit for adults, much less for minors,” said Cervantes.

The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) has increased efforts to crack down on the unlawful use of child labor. Earlier this year, the DOL fined Packers Sanitation Services Inc. more than $1.5 million in penalties after investigations revealed the contract sanitation company was illegally employing more than 100 children in major meat and poultry plants across eight states.

Mar-Jac Poultry recently issued a statement saying Pérez was hired through an unnamed staffing agency using false identification papers and that the company was unaware he was a minor until after the fatal incident.

“Due to an unprecedentedly tight labor market, Mar-Jac MS relies on staffing companies to fill positions at its facility,” the poultry company said in its statement. “Mar-Jac MS would never knowingly put any employee, and certainly a minor, in harm’s way, but it appears, at this point in the investigation, that this individual’s age and identity were misrepresented on the paperwork.”

Quiroz and Cervantes both expressed outrage at the company’s statement and said that companies caught violating child labor laws usually try to pass the blame onto others.

“Duvan’s tragic story is, unfortunately, too common,” said Cervantes. “And too many kids like him are continuing to work in inappropriate settings across the country in direct violation of our country’s labor laws. Yet time and time again, blame is placed elsewhere.”

Quiroz added, “We don’t know how anyone can actually say that this child, who was working at this plant for an entire year, was mistaken as an adult.”

They also pointed to public commentary that blamed Pérez’s family and even Pérez himself.

Several people online have raised the question if Pérez's parents should shoulder the blame for the underage teen going to work at Mar-Jac. (WDAM)

“The most outrageous and appalling response is when blame is placed on the children themselves, as has been done in Duvan’s case,” said Cervantes. “Let me be clear! Duvan was a victim of irresponsible hiring practices, and his case demonstrates the dire need for more effective labor law enforcement.”

She said that it is also critical to remember why families often resort to letting their children work, especially in dangerous conditions. Nunez agreed and noted that many in the Hattiesburg community were dealing with poverty and other struggles common for immigrant populations.

“I heard from many parents that they want their kids in school, but many families are stuck in impossible situations trying to make ends meet,” he said.

Quiroz said these financial hardships and fear of retribution can make it difficult for workers and families to report abuses within their workplace.

“We have a community that is in fear today,” said Quiroz. “A young teenager has died, and the family and the community are terrified to speak out, to speak to government officials because of the raids, because of the threats, because of the racism that surrounds these small towns in rural Mississippi.”

Nunez also said that Pérez and his family likely faced additional hardships due to their indigenous ethnicity.

“I heard reports of many workers who are indigenous Mayan made to work double, triple of the hours on the job in comparison to the other ethnic groups,” he said.

There are still many unanswered questions surrounding Perez’s death, and Quiroz asked for the public to have patience as the family grieves and the Department of Labor conducts their investigations.

Two investigations are underway by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Wage and Hour Division of the DOL.

A recent rumor circulated online that Mar-Jac officials initially denied OSHA inspectors access to the plant, but an official with the Department of Labor said that information was inaccurate.

Mar-Jac has said in two separate statements that they will “fully cooperate” with all investigations by overseeing agencies.

Tuesday’s press conference participants called for additional investigations into Mar-Jac and other poultry plants by industry organizations, local officials and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

