The Growing Tree branches out with autism treatment

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Growing Tree is a recently opened autism treatment center in Biloxi that specializes in applied behavior analysis.

“The most recent statistics note that one out of every 36 children will be diagnosed with autism, so there’s an incredible need,” said Valisa Williams, administrator at the Growing Tree. “We provide home and community-based services as well as services within the clinic. We do service children all over the state with no waiting list.”

The counselors work on behavior, communication, and social skills with those as young as 18 months to the age of 26.

“It impacts children in different ways. Some kids benefit more from a clinical setting, so we wanted to provide that service line here on the Coast to give families that option. We don’t diagnose autism, we’re here for treatment,” Williams said.

It’s another step in treating autism and helping those with the disorder attempt to live semi-normal lives and be part of society.

The Growing Tree has two other clinics in Mississippi, one in Jackson and the other in Meridian.

