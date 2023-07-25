WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Christmas in July
BTS Photo Contest

DeSantis is in a car accident on his way to Tennessee presidential campaign events but isn’t injured

FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Family...
FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Family Leadership Summit, July 14, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. DeSantis was in a car accident Tuesday as he traveled to presidential campaign events in Tennessee but wasn’t injured, his campaign says. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was in a car accident Tuesday as he traveled to campaign events in Tennessee for his 2024 presidential bid but wasn’t injured, his campaign said.

The Republican White House hopeful “was in a car accident while traveling to an event in Chattanooga, Tennessee,” on Tuesday, campaign press secretary Bryan Griffin confirmed to The Associated Press. DeSantis “and his team are uninjured,” Griffin said.

Representatives for DeSantis’ campaign did not answer questions about who was driving the governor or reveal details about the accident. DeSantis was continuing on to his event, spokesman Andrew Romeo said.

DeSantis was scheduled to hold events throughout central and eastern Tennessee on Tuesday. He has trailed front-runner Donald Trump in the GOP presidential contest.

DeSantis has been focusing a lot of attention on Tennessee in his recent campaigning. Last week, he addressed more than 1,800 attendees at a state GOP dinner in Nashville.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at https://apnews.com/hub/ron-desantis.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
‘There was no kidnapping’: Attorney for Carlee Russell releases statement on her behalf
2 teens arrested in Forrest County
Bad decision leads to arrest of 2 teens
This story will be updated as we learn more information.
Discovery of human remains spurs homicide investigation in George Co.
The Norwoods say they are currently working on ideas for their second workshop.
Local barbers empower youth to be bosses, not criminals with ‘Guns Down, Clippers Up’
The Stone County facility sits on 450 acres near Wiggins and McHenry.
Anduril has plans for Adranos rocket motor production site in Stone County

Latest News

FILE - A U.S. MQ-9 drone is on display during an air show at Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan,...
Russian fighter jet fired flares at US drone over Syria and damaged it, US military says
FILE - A police 911 call center is pictured on May 3, 2019, in Dallas. Emergency call center...
911 workers say centers are understaffed, struggling to hire and plagued by burnout
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The...
$820 million lottery jackpot is 8th largest in US
Emmett Till's cousin talks about combatting misinformation regarding Emmett's slaying in 1955.
Emmett Till's cousin talks about importance of recognition