Car hit, pushed 30 yards by train in Waveland, police say

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - A car was struck by a train in Waveland early Tuesday morning.

Police say around 2:07 a.m., officers responded to a call about a car being hit by a train. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 2017 Hyundai in the wooded area near Favre Street and Central Avenue.

Officers made contact with the driver, a man from Garland, Texas. The driver stated he’s not from this area and somehow drove onto the railroad tracks in the area believed to be Coleman Avenue, where he began traveling westbound.

A CSX train was also traveling westbound at the same time. The train made contact with the car in the area of Favre Street.

The car was hit and pushed about 30 yards into the wooded area on the north side of the railroad tracks.

The driver somehow drove onto the railroad tracks and traveled west, just as a train was also traveling west. (Waveland Police Department)

The driver of the vehicle was checked by Waveland Fire Department personnel and AMR. He had no known injuries due to the wreck.

Railroad traffic was shut down in the area for about two hours while the car was removed from the scene. Moss Towing had to use a Bobcat in order to remove the car due to the damage it received.

Police say there were no drugs or alcohol involved.

