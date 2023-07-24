WLOX Careers
Suspect charged in Gautier and St. Martin shootings

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, no one was hurt in either shooting, and both are gang-related.(Jackson County Sheriff's Department & Gautier Police)
By L.A. Clark
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County Sheriff’s and Gautier Police investigators have each charged 18-year-old Kevin Spain with one count of shooting into an occupied dwelling.

The shootings happened on July 17 in Gautier and July 18 in St. Martin

According to Sheriff John Ledbetter, no one was hurt in either shooting, and both are gang-related.

Authorities say Spain was already in the Jackson County Adult Detention Center on separate charges of felony fleeing and eluding from a vehicle and possession of felony marijuana.

Spain is jailed with no bond on all charges.

