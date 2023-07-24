Noble Van Marske sentenced for murder of his father

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday afternoon, a tragedy of methamphetamine and murder is heard in Biloxi court as a man pleads guilty to killing his own father.

Noble Van Lee Marske is convicted of second-degree murder. In court, Noble confessed to murdering his father, Van Marske, after the two smoked methamphetamine in September 2021.

“My dad was also drinking. I went to work in the shed and he started freaking out a little bit,” Noble said to Judge Lawrence Bourgeois, Jr. in circuit court. “I told him I was going fishing. I tried getting behind him, he pushed me, I pushed him back. He tackled me at my waist, I ended up having him in a headlock. Then, I kind of twisted and snapped his neck.”

After the murder, Noble said he tied his father’s body to a dolly using zip ties before dumping him in the marshes of Bay St. Louis. A week after the incident, Van was reported missing by his coworkers. When police got involved, they found blood at Noble’s residence. Through the investigation, Van’s body was unearthed and Noble was charged with first-degree murder. As part of the plea deal, that charge was lessened to second-degree murder.

Among the audience hearing those grisly details in the courtroom is Noble’s aunt, Marsha Schmitt.

“My brother, Van, was very giving,” she recalled. “He was helpful, he’d help anybody. He was dependable. If he said something, he would do it. He was my baby brother.”

Schmitt refuses to call Noble by his first name and instead uses his middle name, Van Lee. She says he does not deserve to be called by his first name because that’s the name of her mother and it soils the reputation.

Marsha also claims Noble had a history of abusing his father, and she was not surprised when the arrest was made a week after Van went missing.

“We were pretty sure Van Lee did something to him,” she said. “When they recovered his body, it was like we expected it at that point.”

Judge Bourgeois sentenced Noble to serve 20 years in prison and five years probation upon release.

