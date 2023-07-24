WLOX Careers
Monday’s Forecast

Plan on a comfy and beautiful beginning to the day. This afternoon will be hot, but not as hot as last week. Click and watch the forecast video for details.
By Wesley Williams
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:45 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Compared to last week, today looks pretty nice. Temperatures are starting off in the 70s and should rise to the lower and mid 90s by this afternoon. This type of heat is closer to normal for us compared to last week when highs were hotter in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. Also, dew points are lower so the air is not as muggy and this means that the heat index won’t be as dangerous. Instead of heat index greater than 110, we can expect heat index of 95 to 105. As far as rain is concerned, there’s a stalled front nearby so our chance for rain won’t be zero percent. However, most of today’s wet weather with this front is expected to take place south of our coast. So, we should only expect only isolated light rain showers if we see any rain at all.

