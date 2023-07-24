WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Christmas in July
BTS Photo Contest

Man who disappeared on a river in Mississippi later found asleep on the sandbar

(WLUC)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — Authorities from Lowndes and Monroe counties searched Sunday evening for a man who disappeared on the Buttahatchee River.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the man went tubing with friends earlier that day.

When his friends later got out of the river, they could not find him.

The search began at approximately 6 p.m. and continued until midnight.

Searchers eventually found the man asleep and unharmed on a sandbar.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
‘There was no kidnapping’: Attorney for Carlee Russell releases statement on her behalf
2 teens arrested in Forrest County
Bad decision leads to arrest of 2 teens
This story will be updated as we learn more information.
Discovery of human remains spurs homicide investigation in George Co.
The Norwoods say they are currently working on ideas for their second workshop.
Local barbers empower youth to be bosses, not criminals with ‘Guns Down, Clippers Up’
The Stone County facility sits on 450 acres near Wiggins and McHenry.
Anduril has plans for Adranos rocket motor production site in Stone County

Latest News

Wesley's Tuesday Morning First Alert Forecast
Teen caught on camera being tased by Pensacola Police, after an alleged machete attack
Teen caught on camera being tased by Pensacola Police, after an alleged machete attack
Machete-wielding teen tased by Pensacola PD
Machete-wielding teen tased by Pensacola PD
Jackson County Candidates held one last forum before election day to let voters know about...
Jackson County candidates hold final forum before election day
The 125th Anniversary Celebration begins Saturday at 5 p.m. in Jones Park.
Coast Life: Gulfport celebrates 125th Anniversary