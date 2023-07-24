WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Christmas in July
BTS Photo Contest

Local barbers empower youth to be bosses, not criminals with ‘Guns Down, Clippers Up’

With a little help from local barbers, Kristopher and Jaime Norwood are looking to create a positive impact in the community.
By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - On Sunday, barbers came together under the slogan “Guns Down, Clippers Up” with the hopes of giving kids an idea of how to be their own bosses while staying out of trouble.

“What we’re doing now is to channel positive energy by teaching them how to pick the clippers up and put the guns down,” said barber Kristopher Norwood.

With a little help from local barbers, Kristopher and Jaime Norwood are looking to create a positive impact in the community by showing high school students what it means to be an entrepreneur.

“When I cut their hair and give them a whole new look, they get up and feel successful and look even better,” said one barber.

“You don’t have to wait on a paycheck,” said another. “You don’t have to wait until Friday or next Friday to get paid — you get paid today.”

The goal of this workshop is to also give students hands-on experience with cutting hair, creating an opportunity to stay away from crime. The couple says a barber shop can be used to help prevent youth violence in the community.

“I wish that we could get more barbers that are involved with the church because they can understand the concept of laying hands on someone’s head,” said Jaime. “Just have positive thoughts and prayers that God will supersede their life.”

“There’s a lot of times that people come in and feel a certain way and they get up and leave another way,” said Kristopher. “I know why, but I just didn’t tell them that I prayed for them.”

The couple says they intend to keep the workshops going and involve other careers to give kids an idea of what they want to become, especially for those who may not have an opportunity in college.

“You don’t have to become a doctor or lawyer to be successful,” said Jaime. “Those industries are very successful, but you can also create a pretty nice life for yourself in the area of entrepreneurship.”

The idea wouldn’t have happened without one slogan . . .

“’Guns down, clippers up.’ Turn to your neighbor and say, ‘guns down, clippers up.’”

The Norwoods say they are currently working on ideas for their second workshop.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anglers reeled in a 1,019 pound tiger shark on day of of the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo.
Record-breaking 1,019 pound tiger shark reeled in at ADSFR!
“I think, with air pollution, it’s really difficult to prove the presence of a problem because...
UPDATE: Researchers visit Pascagoula neighborhood to help track nearby industry pollution
FILE - The last time a Mega Millions player hit the top prize was April 18.
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $820 million with possible cash payout of $422 million
Beating the Heat: MHSAA cracking down on outdoor practice amidst hot temps
Annual Gulf Coast truck show highlights truckers and their families.
Gulf Coast Big Rig Truck Show highlights truckers, families

Latest News

Hot and humid this week, but not as hot as last week. Tracking the tropics
This story will be updated as we learn more information.
Discovery of human remains spurs homicide investigation in George Co.
Singing River Health plans to make this an annual fair in Moss Point in hopes that more people...
Singing River Health System hosts free health fair
Although this is the first year for the event, the Movers and Shakers, alongside the Boys &...
Movers and Shakers, Boys & Girls Club partner to give free haircuts