JXN Film Festival begins with screening of ‘The Wiz’

By Holly Emery
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The third annual JXN Film Festival is officially underway at the Jackson Convention Complex Theatre. It’s an annual event that draws film professionals from all over the world.

People from across North America gathered in the capital city on Sunday afternoon to help kick off the Jackson Film Festival for the screening of ‘The Wiz.’

Lights, camera, action! The JXN Film Festival is now in full swing.

“The JXN Film Festival 2023 kicks off with a screening of The Wiz. We are celebrating independent filmmakers, as well as commemorating 45 years of the festival,” Festival Director Candice Jackson said.

The Wiz, an iconic African-American musical production, took center stage on Sunday. The Festival’s founder, Maximus Wright, says it’s the perfect way to begin the annual event.

“It’s important that we let kids who are minorities that don’t see themselves in this position see a picture that was done years ago and the significance that had on their grandparents and parents,” Wright explained.

From Texas to Canada to Jackson, people filled the Jackson Convention Complex Theatre to see not only the monumental musical but also a live dance performance from Hinds Community College students.

“We have things going on that are legendary, you know. It’s not every day you can say, ‘Oh, I saw a movie being filmed downtown.’ So we get to be part of what everybody else does in bigger cities,” attendee Janjala Durr said.

Jackson says upcoming events won’t just feature screenings but also workforce development. “We’re developing not only our culture, in these new stories and narratives that we have, but we’re also developing the workforce. For these opportunities, when productions come to Mississippi, they don’t have to look for electricians, gaffers, carpenters, hairstylists, or any aspect of the crew because we have them trained right here in the state of Mississippi,” Jackson said.

“It’s also attracting executives and decision-makers to see that Jackson is film-friendly and that not only can we support two films at the same time, but we can also create a regional event where training and exchange can happen,” Wright said.

“I really appreciate the festival taking place at all. So it’s something great for the city to have a good reputation for,” Durr said.

For a full list of events happening this week regarding the Film Festival, visit the JXN Film Festival’s website.

