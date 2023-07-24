WLOX Careers
George Co. still working to restore computer systems following ransomware attack

As officials continue to work and salvage what they can, Flanagan mentions many employees are opting to use their iPhones and other smart devices for sending and receiving emails.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WLOX) - On the night of July 15, the George County Computer Network came under a ransomware attack.

Just one day later, a firewall breach quickly followed through an individual office computer, allowing attackers to encrypt all three of George County Computer Network’s servers. Attackers left a file, requesting Bitcoin in exchange for the restoration of the encrypted servers.

Over one week later, officials are still in the process of restoring systems.

“The I.T. team worked all weekend, we made significant progress,” explained George County PIO Ken Flanagan. “We are considerably better off than one week ago.”

As of Monday, George County’s situation looks like this:

  • Of the three servers that were hit in the attack, two of them have been completely restored and are functioning as normal.
  • The third server is currently being seen as a total loss, potentially requiring a complete rebuild.
  • All county offices are open with partial computer systems and office equipment restored.
  • Dozens of individual office computers still need to be restored.

As officials continue to work and salvage what they can, Flanagan mentions many employees are opting to use their iPhones and other smart devices for sending and receiving emails.

