Dry and calm tonight

It was hot today, but at least the humidity wasn’t too high! It’s going to be fairly comfortable tonight, and the sky will stay mostly clear. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 70s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be hot with highs in the mid 90s, but the humidity will remain tolerable. We’ll see plenty of sunshine, and most of us will stay rain-free. Rain chances will remain slim to none on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. High temperatures will climb up into the mid 90s. The humidity will be a little bit higher by Thursday and Friday, too.

A few more showers are possible by Saturday and Sunday, but many of us won’t see any rain. Highs will stay in the mid 90s.

