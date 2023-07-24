WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Christmas in July
BTS Photo Contest

Driver arrested after boat crashes into Missouri house; 8 injured

By Chris Six, Liam Garrity and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 11:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - Police say eight people were injured and the driver arrested after their boat hit land and crashed into a house at Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the boat, carrying eight people, hit the ground and a house then overturned, throwing all passengers and the driver out.

The crash happened around 11:50 p.m. Saturday at the 1.3-mile mark of the Osage Arm of Lake of the Ozarks, KY3 reports.

Police say the driver of the boat has been arrested on charges of boating while intoxicated causing serious physical injury and physical injury. He has not been formally charged.

Six of the eight people, including the driver, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and two had moderate injuries. The youngest person is 21 years old.

Police say the home sustained extensive damage.

Travis Coleman is the owner of Tow Boat U.S. at the Lake of the Ozarks. His team responded to get the boat off the house with a crane.

“These individuals suffered some pretty life-changing, life-altering injuries, and it all, in my opinion, could have been avoided,” Coleman said.

He said situations like these can be prevented.

“You’ve really got to be careful,” he said. “Last night was a very kind of a dark, steamy, not really foggy, but really heavy air. We didn’t have a good moon, and this lake is very confusing to navigate at night.”

Coleman said this is becoming a trend.

“It’s becoming more and more common here at Lake of the Ozarks,” he said. “We’re getting busier and busier here.”

During their investigation, troopers used a drone to help reconstruct the crash, according to the MSHP Troop F Twitter account.

Copyright 2023 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anglers reeled in a 1,019 pound tiger shark on day of of the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo.
Record-breaking 1,019 pound tiger shark reeled in at ADSFR!
“I think, with air pollution, it’s really difficult to prove the presence of a problem because...
UPDATE: Researchers visit Pascagoula neighborhood to help track nearby industry pollution
FILE - The last time a Mega Millions player hit the top prize was April 18.
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $820 million with possible cash payout of $422 million
Beating the Heat: MHSAA cracking down on outdoor practice amidst hot temps
Annual Gulf Coast truck show highlights truckers and their families.
Gulf Coast Big Rig Truck Show highlights truckers, families

Latest News

Hot and humid this week, but not as hot as last week. Tracking the tropics
The Norwoods say they are currently working on ideas for their second workshop.
Local barbers empower youth to be bosses, not criminals with ‘Guns Down, Clippers Up’
In this photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier...
US sends another submarine to South Korea, adding to show of force against North Korea
FILE - The new Anchor Plaza and Taproom stands behind the center-field scoreboard at AT&T Park...
San Francisco-based company that pioneered craft beers open to buyout from employees