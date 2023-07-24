WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Christmas in July
BTS Photo Contest

Discovery of human remains spurs homicide investigation in George Co.

This story will be updated as we learn more information.
This story will be updated as we learn more information.(Source: MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOVELLA, Miss. (WLOX) - After the discovery of what is believed to be human remains, George County Sheriff’s Office is working alongside other state and federal agencies in a homicide investigation.

According to Sheriff Keith Havard, the remains were discovered late Friday night in the Movella community, just south of Agricola. No information regarding the gender, identity or location of the remains are being released at this time.

Those with any information on the case are urged to contact GCSO Criminal Investigations Division at 601-947-4811 or Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

This story will be updated as we learn more information.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anglers reeled in a 1,019 pound tiger shark on day of of the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo.
Record-breaking 1,019 pound tiger shark reeled in at ADSFR!
“I think, with air pollution, it’s really difficult to prove the presence of a problem because...
UPDATE: Researchers visit Pascagoula neighborhood to help track nearby industry pollution
FILE - The last time a Mega Millions player hit the top prize was April 18.
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $820 million with possible cash payout of $422 million
Beating the Heat: MHSAA cracking down on outdoor practice amidst hot temps
According to MDOT, the lanes will reopen by the end of the business day as crews wrap up the...
AHEAD OF SCHEDULE: East Pearl River Bridge reopen after roadwork

Latest News

Singing River Health plans to make this an annual fair in Moss Point in hopes that more people...
Singing River Health System hosts free health fair
Although this is the first year for the event, the Movers and Shakers, alongside the Boys &...
Movers and Shakers, Boys & Girls Club partner to give free haircuts
Not as hot this week, but still hot
Although this is the first year for the event, the Movers and Shakers, alongside the Boys &...
Movers and Shakers, Boys & Girls Club partner to give free haircuts