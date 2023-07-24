Discovery of human remains spurs homicide investigation in George Co.

MOVELLA, Miss. (WLOX) - After the discovery of what is believed to be human remains, George County Sheriff’s Office is working alongside other state and federal agencies in a homicide investigation.

According to Sheriff Keith Havard, the remains were discovered late Friday night in the Movella community, just south of Agricola. No information regarding the gender, identity or location of the remains are being released at this time.

Those with any information on the case are urged to contact GCSO Criminal Investigations Division at 601-947-4811 or Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

This story will be updated as we learn more information.

