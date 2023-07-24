Anduril has plans for Adranos rocket motor production site in Stone County

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A month ago, Anduril acquired Adranos, the rocket motor and fuel company that’s based in Stone County.

“We believe we can do things a little bit differently,” said Anduril Senior VP Neil Thurgood.

“We’re super excited to have the Aduril team, which was the Adranos team, as part of us. They’re really excited, and they’re super smart down there, Thurgood added. “The location is great, and they not only have a great group of people, but they also have the skills to make traditional solid rocket motors.”

Anduril is taking its state-of-the-art technology and machinery and combining it with Adranos to make solid rocket motors and produce a new type of rocket fuel called Alitec, a mixture of lithium and aluminum.

“One of the barriers to entry into this industry is facilities,” he said. “They have a good facility, and we’re going to add some resources from Anduril, modernize it a little bit, and make it much more adaptable to produce thousands of rockets instead of hundreds of rockets.”

The Stone County facility sits on 450 acres near Wiggins and McHenry.

