Abracadabra! New Orleans hosts its first major magicians convention in more than 20 years

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - This week in New Orleans, The Society of American Magicians will hold it’s annual convention, featuring lectures, vendors, events, contests and public performances.

Michael “Magic Mike” Dardant is a member and says the convention is a place for illusionists to hone their craft, and also a place for enthusiasts and the public to experience the art form.

Most importantly, he says it’s one of the few events where magicians can reveal their secrets.

“You’re around people who have a passion for the art,” Dardant said. “And, once they know that you’re not all about just learning the secret for the sake of the secret, and you actually want to utilize the information, most people willingly share.

“It’s the first (national magicians convention) in New Orleans for over 20 years. We were supposed to have an event right before Katrina hit. So, it’s amazing to welcome over 300 magicians to the magical city of New Orleans.”

S.A.M. president Rod Chow says the event provides illusionists with a place to get real hands-on experience and also connect with the top magic supply dealers in the world.

“Here, we actually learn from other magicians in the world, to actually teach us as well as perform for us,” Chow said. “We have a dealers’ room -- kind of an exhibitors’ display room -- where the magicians can buy their props and the tools they need to do their magic.”

Private Performances:

The S.A.M. conference based at Harrah’s New Orleans will feature a series of exclusive private performances, adding an extra dash of enchantment to the event. Attendees can look forward to three mesmerizing shows produced by Dardant, award-winning magician and host. The private performances include the Crescent City Conjurers opening party, a late night Burlesque Masquerade, and a Cajun Cooking Show.

Public Magic Shows:

While the private events are exclusive to conference attendees, the magic doesn’t stop there. The S.A.M. will present four magic shows open to the public at venues across New Orleans:

Stars of Tomorrow (Monday, 1:30 p.m.) -- Harrah’s New Orleans, Second Floor ballroom

S.A.M. Contest of Magic experience (Monday, 8 p.m.) -- Jesuit High School, 4133 Banks St.

R. Paul Wilson and the Mechanics, a professional close-up show (Tuesday, 10:30 a.m.) -- Harrah’s New Orleans, Second Floor ballroom

The Tina Lenert and Friends Gala Show (Wednesday, 8 p.m.) -- Jesuit High School, 4133 Banks St.

Tickets for the public shows are available for purchase through Eventbrite at this link.

