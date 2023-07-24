WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Christmas in July
BTS Photo Contest

Abracadabra! New Orleans hosts its first major magicians convention in more than 20 years

By Josh Roberson
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - This week in New Orleans, The Society of American Magicians will hold it’s annual convention, featuring lectures, vendors, events, contests and public performances.

Michael “Magic Mike” Dardant is a member and says the convention is a place for illusionists to hone their craft, and also a place for enthusiasts and the public to experience the art form.

Most importantly, he says it’s one of the few events where magicians can reveal their secrets.

“You’re around people who have a passion for the art,” Dardant said. “And, once they know that you’re not all about just learning the secret for the sake of the secret, and you actually want to utilize the information, most people willingly share.

“It’s the first (national magicians convention) in New Orleans for over 20 years. We were supposed to have an event right before Katrina hit. So, it’s amazing to welcome over 300 magicians to the magical city of New Orleans.”

S.A.M. president Rod Chow says the event provides illusionists with a place to get real hands-on experience and also connect with the top magic supply dealers in the world.

“Here, we actually learn from other magicians in the world, to actually teach us as well as perform for us,” Chow said. “We have a dealers’ room -- kind of an exhibitors’ display room -- where the magicians can buy their props and the tools they need to do their magic.”

Private Performances:

The S.A.M. conference based at Harrah’s New Orleans will feature a series of exclusive private performances, adding an extra dash of enchantment to the event. Attendees can look forward to three mesmerizing shows produced by Dardant, award-winning magician and host. The private performances include the Crescent City Conjurers opening party, a late night Burlesque Masquerade, and a Cajun Cooking Show.

Public Magic Shows:

While the private events are exclusive to conference attendees, the magic doesn’t stop there. The S.A.M. will present four magic shows open to the public at venues across New Orleans:

Stars of Tomorrow (Monday, 1:30 p.m.) -- Harrah’s New Orleans, Second Floor ballroom

S.A.M. Contest of Magic experience (Monday, 8 p.m.) -- Jesuit High School, 4133 Banks St.

R. Paul Wilson and the Mechanics, a professional close-up show (Tuesday, 10:30 a.m.) -- Harrah’s New Orleans, Second Floor ballroom

The Tina Lenert and Friends Gala Show (Wednesday, 8 p.m.) -- Jesuit High School, 4133 Banks St.

Tickets for the public shows are available for purchase through Eventbrite at this link.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman celebrated her 90th birthday by skydiving in Arizona.
‘I was flying’: Woman celebrates her 90th birthday by skydiving
Annual Gulf Coast truck show highlights truckers and their families.
Gulf Coast Big Rig Truck Show highlights truckers, families
Mississippi defensive lineman KD Hill (55) celebrates his sacking Tulane quarterback Michael...
REPORTS: Former Ole Miss football fan-favorite significantly injured in crash
Anglers reeled in a 1,019 pound tiger shark on day of of the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo.
Record-breaking 1,019 pound tiger shark reeled in at ADSFR!
This story will be updated as we learn more information.
Discovery of human remains spurs homicide investigation in George Co.

Latest News

JXN Film Festival begins with screening of ‘The Wiz’
Magicians from all over the world are in New Orleans for a national conference
Magicians from all over the world are in New Orleans for a national conference
“Barbie” is projected to pull in more than $110-million at the box office this weekend.
Coast residents flock to the movies as ‘Barbie’ hits theaters
She's your Gulf Coast Gal... Nicole Jean Martz. By day, she works at the IP Casino, and on the...
In Their Shoes: Gulf Coast YouTuber highlights exciting local attractions