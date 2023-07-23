Not as hot today. Hit or miss storms possible.

Thankfully, the heat won’t be too intense today! Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s, which is close to average for us. A front to our north will help a few showers and storms develop this morning and afternoon. Not everyone is guaranteed to see rain, but some of us could see heavy downpours within these storms.

Once the front moves offshore tonight, our rain chances will decrease. Slightly drier air will move in overnight, and we’ll be able to cool down into the low to mid 70s by Monday morning. Monday afternoon will be hot and sunny with highs in the low to mid 90s. Hardly any rain is expected.

There will be a chance for isolated showers and storms Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, but many of us will stay rain-free. It’s going to remain hot and sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

