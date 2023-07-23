WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Christmas in July
BTS Photo Contest

Not as hot today. Hit or miss storms possible.

Not as hot today. Hit or miss storms possible.
By Taylor Graham
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Thankfully, the heat won’t be too intense today! Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s, which is close to average for us. A front to our north will help a few showers and storms develop this morning and afternoon. Not everyone is guaranteed to see rain, but some of us could see heavy downpours within these storms.

Once the front moves offshore tonight, our rain chances will decrease. Slightly drier air will move in overnight, and we’ll be able to cool down into the low to mid 70s by Monday morning. Monday afternoon will be hot and sunny with highs in the low to mid 90s. Hardly any rain is expected.

There will be a chance for isolated showers and storms Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, but many of us will stay rain-free. It’s going to remain hot and sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anglers reeled in a 1,019 pound tiger shark on day of of the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo.
Record-breaking 1,019 pound tiger shark reeled in at ADSFR!
“I think, with air pollution, it’s really difficult to prove the presence of a problem because...
UPDATE: Researchers visit Pascagoula neighborhood to help track nearby industry pollution
FILE - The last time a Mega Millions player hit the top prize was April 18.
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $820 million with possible cash payout of $422 million
“Barbie” is projected to pull in more than $110-million at the box office this weekend.
Coast residents flock to the movies as ‘Barbie’ hits theaters
Beating the Heat: MHSAA cracking down on outdoor practice amidst hot temps

Latest News

Taylor's Sunday GMM First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Not as hot Sunday, scattered storms possible
Additional storms possible overnight and into Sunday depending on where front stalls
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Scorching heat today. Storms possible this afternoon.