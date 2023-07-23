Movers and Shakers, Boys & Girls Club partner to give free haircuts

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Sunday afternoon, free haircuts were given at East Biloxi’s Boys & Girls Club through the Movers and Shakers Club.

Kids from ages 5 to 15 were able to come and get a trim just in time for back to school.

“Today, we are with the Movers and Shakers Social Club, and we are doing our first annual back-to-school free haircuts,” said Derrick Booker with Trendsetters Barber Shop. “I’ve got great barbers from local barber shops around town to help us support this endeavor, so it’s been a good deal so far. I am a member of Movers and Shakers, so I just got the other barbers to come out and make this thing happen.”

Although this is the first year for the event, the Movers and Shakers, alongside the Boys & Girls Club, plan to make this an annual event to continue to give back to the Biloxi community.

