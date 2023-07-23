MDMR to accept proposals for On-Bottom Molluscan Shellfish Leases

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources is now allowing individuals and businesses to lease previously unavailable water bottoms.

“It gives them the opportunity to lease new areas in the Mississippi Sound that could increase shellfish production,” Shellfish Bureau Director Jason Rider said.

Co-owner of the French Hermit Oyster Company, Anita Arguelles, said she supports the expansion.

“It’s easier to grow more oysters on-bottom because you don’t have the restriction of having the number of cages, number of bags, the boats that go out,” Arguelles said.

Arguelles has worked off Deer Island for years on off-bottom shellfish agriculture.

“We are excited about the Mississippi’s on-bottom oyster leasing. We think it’s similar to what we do at the off-bottom oyster agriculture part,” Arguelles said.

She explained the difference between the two kinds of oyster farming.

“The difference is the oysters go on the bottom. You build your reef through cultch and addition, and then you place your oysters out there. Either small Oysters or oyster larvae then you harvest when they become market size,” Arguelles said.

On-bottom Molluscan Shellfish lease rates are three dollars an acre, and you can lease up to 2,500 acres.

The deadline to apply for a lease is August 4th.

