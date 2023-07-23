WLOX Careers
Library Foundation of Hancock County sells over two thousand books at annual fundraising sale

Library Foundation of Hancock County fundraising sale has been hosted in the community for over twenty years.(WLOX)
By Lauren Martinez
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Library Foundation of Hancock County hosted its annual book sale at the Bay St. Louis Library.

The fundraiser was sponsored by the Library Foundation of Hancock County to raise money for the library’s educational and family programs.

“It’s something that the community is actually wanting,” says Brdecka. “They want to go to a place where they can find books, find educational materials, and resources that they can purchase for a cheap price. We as humans always want to find a bargain. What better place than coming to your library system where we’re hosting a three-day sale where you can find a yardstick worth of material for one dollar.”

Hancock County Library System Executive Director, John Brdecka, was excited to have such a successful turnout, as over two thousand books were sold.

“Libraries will continue to be at the forefront of informational resources that the community needs,” he says. “We’re a place where people can come get information for free because it’s funded through out taxpaying dollars through our funding authorities through the cities and the county.”

Those who stopped by had the opportunity to browse through thousands of “like new” and used Fiction and nonfiction books. Brdecka believes the steady crowd proves the demand is still high for literature.

The shopping selection also included audiobooks, DVDs, puzzles, and collectibles.

