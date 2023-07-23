WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Christmas in July
BTS Photo Contest

JPD: Man arrested after multiple armed robberies in Jackson

Cameo Stuckey, 30
Cameo Stuckey, 30(JPD)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been arrested after Jackson Police found him responsible for multiple armed robberies.

According to JPD, Cameo Stuckey, 30, was apprehended early Sunday morning by the Jackson Police Narcotics Unit after officers spotted a blue Honda CRV, the suspected vehicle used in recent robberies at 3016 Northside Drive.

JPD says Stuckey confessed to stealing the vehicle as well as the armed robberies of the store at the same location as the vehicle, the Shell on McDowell Road, a Sno-Bizz, and Daylight Doughnuts on Old Canton Road.

He also confessed to robbing the Shoe Department on Highway 18, Cricket Wireless on State Street, and the Attempted Armed Robbery of the Shell on Highway 80.

Stuckey is currently in custody.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anglers reeled in a 1,019 pound tiger shark on day of of the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo.
Record-breaking 1,019 pound tiger shark reeled in at ADSFR!
“I think, with air pollution, it’s really difficult to prove the presence of a problem because...
UPDATE: Researchers visit Pascagoula neighborhood to help track nearby industry pollution
FILE - The last time a Mega Millions player hit the top prize was April 18.
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $820 million with possible cash payout of $422 million
Beating the Heat: MHSAA cracking down on outdoor practice amidst hot temps
“Barbie” is projected to pull in more than $110-million at the box office this weekend.
Coast residents flock to the movies as ‘Barbie’ hits theaters

Latest News

Family identifies 4-year-old fatally shot, says father arrested for negligent homicide
Family identifies 4-year-old fatally shot, says father arrested for negligent homicide
Berge has been booked on hold for Washington DOC.
Washington man on probation for child molestation found in Kiln, arrested
A man was booked for negligent homicide after a 4-year-old boy sustained a fatal gunshot wound,...
Family identifies 4-year-old fatally shot, says father arrested for negligent homicide
Police say they arrested a 16-year-old from Gautier and are charging him as an adult.
16-year-old arrested in Gautier birthday party shooting, police say