Gulf Coast Big Rig Truck Show highlights truckers, families

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Hundreds of big rigs filled the Biloxi Convention Center on the last day of the eighth annual Gulf Coast Big Rig Truck Show.

The family-friendly event is run by — you guessed it — family.

“We are actually in-laws, we are married into this,” said Brooke McCleney.

McCleney is a staff member for this show and says her mother-in-law put on this event eight years ago to show appreciation to truckers and their families.

“These are guys that have everyday lives, husbands, wives, and children,” said McCleney. “We want to appreciate them and honor them.”

McCleney says they started off with only 27 rigs but can now fill a hall allowing truckers to show off their ride to the community.

“It’s a great way for them to take pride in the vehicles that they use every single day,” said McCleney. “They work so hard to wash and polish these trucks by hand and they don’t do it alone. Their own family members here help them, their grandparents. Even their own children and grandchildren.”

The show also partners with the wounded warrior project. McCleney says that is a special one because of the military history that flows in the family.

“All the money in our convoy goes to the wounded warriors. Part of our door prizing, our 50/50 here as well are all donated to the wounded warriors as a way to give back,” said McCleney.

McCleney says although the event is run by her family, she is happy to see other families get the chance to share the experience with each other.

“To see this come together for us is an actual dream for her and it’s just a wonderful thing for us to help do this,” said McCleney. “To have them be a part of this for us is something that is absolutely amazing.”

The trucker convoy was canceled this year due to the weather.

