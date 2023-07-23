WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Christmas in July
BTS Photo Contest

Deck collapse at Montana country club leaves more than 30 injured as people land atop each other

First responders to the scene of a deck collapse at Briarwood Country Club in Billings, Mont.,...
First responders to the scene of a deck collapse at Briarwood Country Club in Billings, Mont., Sunday, July 23, 2023. (MGN, Raycom Media)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — More than 30 people were injured when a deck collapsed at a country club overlooking Montana’s largest city, police said Sunday.

The second-story patio floor of Billings’ Briarwood Country Club broke and gave way Saturday evening. The collapse caused head wounds, broken ribs and other injuries as people landed atop each other and debris and scraps of food scattered over the grass next to the club’s golf course.

The police statement said there were no fatalities, although “multiple individuals” had injuries. The cause of the collapse has yet to be determined.

At least 25 people were taken to local hospitals, eight were treated on site and additional guests may have left injured, Billings Police Lt. Matt Lennick said in the statement.

Mark Zagel, a Briarwood patron who fell through the deck, wrote on Facebook that there were between 30 and 40 people on the patio when a section collapsed about 12 or 13 feet, without anyone directly below.

“I am fine though the ribs on my right side are pretty bruised and have a couple of other minor bumps. Nothing broken, no head injuries ... There were multiple other more significant injuries — mostly broken bones,” he said. “I landed on someone directly and had to be helped off her.”

Zagel did not immediately respond to messages from The Associated Press.

At least 29 people were admitted to St. Vincent Healthcare’s Emergency Department, and three people remained hospitalized as of Sunday afternoon, spokeswoman Angela Babcock said in a statement on Sunday.

Dr. Clint Seger, CEO of the Billings Clinic, said in a statement that the hospital initially received six patients, with others expected.

“We have multiple trauma surgeons, ER physicians and the ER team along with critical care staff on site receiving patients,” Seger said.

The Briarwood website says the club opened in 1984 and offers golf, dining and swimming.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anglers reeled in a 1,019 pound tiger shark on day of of the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo.
Record-breaking 1,019 pound tiger shark reeled in at ADSFR!
“I think, with air pollution, it’s really difficult to prove the presence of a problem because...
UPDATE: Researchers visit Pascagoula neighborhood to help track nearby industry pollution
FILE - The last time a Mega Millions player hit the top prize was April 18.
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $820 million with possible cash payout of $422 million
Beating the Heat: MHSAA cracking down on outdoor practice amidst hot temps
“Barbie” is projected to pull in more than $110-million at the box office this weekend.
Coast residents flock to the movies as ‘Barbie’ hits theaters

Latest News

From left, Gabrielle Roitman, Kayla Seffing, Maddy Hiller and Casey Myer take a selfie in front...
‘Barbie’ takes the box office crown and ‘Oppenheimer’ soars in a historic weekend
Box office: "Barbie", "Oppenheimer" open huge at the box office
Library Foundation of Hancock County fundraising sale has been hosted in the community for over...
Library Foundation of Hancock County sells over two thousand books at annual fundraising sale
The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources (DMR) is now allowing individuals and businesses...
MDMR to accept proposals for On-Bottom Molluscan Shellfish Leases