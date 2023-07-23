Bad decision leads to arrest of 2 teens

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Hattiesburg teenagers are in custody after breaking into the home of a deputy with the Stone County Sheriff’s Department,

Worse, for the 15-year-old and 17-year-old, the deputy was home.

According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, a vehicle stolen from Hattiesburg early Saturday morning was recovered in the southern end of Forrest County after it became disabled.

A short time later, two teens who were in the area where the disabled vehicle was found abandoned, decided to attempt a home invasion, not knowing that the home belonged to a Stone County deputy.

After being confronted by the deputy while they were inside his residence, the teens fled.

As they left, one fired a gun at the deputy. The shot missed.

The deputy did not return fire, but did manage to detain the other juvenile, who was unarmed.

Later, Forrest County Constable Tommy Cook, who was driving north of U.S. 49, stopped to see how he could assist and reported observing the second suspect walking south on 49 a short distance away.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident and a firearm was recovered.

Both teenagers have been charged with home invasion of an occupied dwelling.

