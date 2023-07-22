Scorching heat today. Storms possible this afternoon.

Another day, another Heat Advisory! We’re easily going to heat up into the mid to upper 90s by the early afternoon. The high humidity will cause the heat index to be as high as 110. You’ll need to listen to your body and stay hydrated if you’re going to be outside today. While the first half of the day looks sunny, scattered showers and storms are likely this afternoon and evening. Some storms may have heavy rain and gusty winds.

Some of these showers and storms will linger tonight into Sunday morning. You may wake up to some rain in the morning. Hit or miss showers and storms will remain possible on Sunday, and thankfully the heat won’t be as intense. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Rain chances will be lower on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. However, a few pop-up showers and storms will be possible. It’s going to stay hot and humid with highs in the low to mid 90s.

