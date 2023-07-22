Record-breaking 1,019 pound tiger shark reeled in at ADSFR!

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - A record-breaking catch at the 90th Annual Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo drew lots of attention.

It’s the catch of a lifetime, weighing in at a jaw-dropping 1,019 pounds.

Brett Rutledge reeled in a massive tiger shark, saying it took about 45 minutes.

“I just used normal fishing technique,” said Rutledge. “We caught our bait yesterday. All the crew talked about where we were going, and we set up. We caught seven sharks this morning, and this happened to be the biggest. I’m excited it’s fun, and if it does hold, it will be a new state record, so that would be cool.”

According to Southeastern Outdoors, it does beat the state record for a tiger shark, kept for over 30 years at 988 pounds.

On the other side of the dock, Banks Connick reeled in a mighty red snapper, and others, also putting up a fight to reel in their catch.

“We caught it fast-rolling,” said Spud Marshall. “Took about 30 minutes to get in the boat. It was a fight, but we got it. We went out to catch swordfish, but the bite just wasn’t happening, so on our way in we decided to set some lures out, and we caught it on the way in.”

With the summer sun beaming down, some said there’s not a lot of ways to beat the heat.

“You don’t,” said Marshall. “You don’t whatsoever. I bet I got the sunglass thing around my eyes. There’s no coolness whatsoever.”

