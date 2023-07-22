WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Christmas in July
BTS Photo Contest

Gulfport school supply giveaway helps students gear up for success

The bags were filled with pencils, crayons, notebooks, among other things.
The bags were filled with pencils, crayons, notebooks, among other things.(WLOX)
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Across the coast, several organizations are giving away school supplies to help students have a successful school year.

The National Council of Negro Women Organization hosted a back-to-school celebration on Saturday. Organizers Sammie Wiseman & Deborah Graham said they received a lot of donations from community leaders. This is the first time the organization has hosted this event.

According to Graham, all purchases were made from a list that described everything the students needed for school.

“We use the sheets from various schools to pick out what we should purchase. So, we have elementary and high school bags,” Wiseman said.

Attendees who stopped by also got free food and souvenirs from several organizations.

“I think it’s wonderful. We grandmas work so much, so when they help us, we sure appreciate it,” attendee Patricia Spann said.

Vannie Lowe was at the event with her grandson. She said school supplies are expensive, so events like these really help.

“I think it’s great for people to do something for the community. I appreciate it. We appreciate it,” Lowe said.

Gulfport Fire Department also stopped by and handed attendees firefighter hats, pencils, and other souvenirs.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quinton Biggs, 20, is now in custody and charged with murder following a shooting at Red Roof...
UPDATE: St. Martin man charged with murder following shooting at Red Roof Inn
According to MDOT, the lanes will reopen by the end of the business day as crews wrap up the...
AHEAD OF SCHEDULE: East Pearl River Bridge reopen after roadwork
Police say they arrested a 16-year-old from Gautier and are charging him as an adult.
16-year-old arrested in Gautier birthday party shooting, police say
FILE - Singer Tony Bennett performs at the Statue of Liberty Museum opening celebration in New...
Tony Bennett, masterful stylist of American musical standards, dies at 96
Cadarrius Pride, aka "Superstar Pride"
Rapper ‘Superstar Pride’ charged with murder of Panola Co. man

Latest News

The fair has been relocated to Pelican Landing (6217 MS-613) from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday.
RELOCATED: SRHS to host community-wide health fair in Moss Point this weekend
The Biloxi High School band held a community event Friday afternoon, meant to preview part of...
LIVE: Biloxi HS Band previews upcoming show
Moss Point's community-wide health fair, hosted by Singing River Health System, will be...
RELOCATED: SRHS to host community-wide health fair in Moss Point this weekend
Movers with Two Men and a Truck say doing this tough job in the heat all boils down to patience...
Moving companies working to beat the heat