Gulfport school supply giveaway helps students gear up for success

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Across the coast, several organizations are giving away school supplies to help students have a successful school year.

The National Council of Negro Women Organization hosted a back-to-school celebration on Saturday. Organizers Sammie Wiseman & Deborah Graham said they received a lot of donations from community leaders. This is the first time the organization has hosted this event.

According to Graham, all purchases were made from a list that described everything the students needed for school.

“We use the sheets from various schools to pick out what we should purchase. So, we have elementary and high school bags,” Wiseman said.

Attendees who stopped by also got free food and souvenirs from several organizations.

“I think it’s wonderful. We grandmas work so much, so when they help us, we sure appreciate it,” attendee Patricia Spann said.

Vannie Lowe was at the event with her grandson. She said school supplies are expensive, so events like these really help.

“I think it’s great for people to do something for the community. I appreciate it. We appreciate it,” Lowe said.

Gulfport Fire Department also stopped by and handed attendees firefighter hats, pencils, and other souvenirs.

