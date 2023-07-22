Coast residents flock to the movies as ‘Barbie’ hits theaters

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Between the heat and the rain, many people might choose to stay inside and watch a movie this weekend — especially as a new cinematic sensation takes the country by storm and breathes life into local theaters.

While many expect “Oppenheimer” to dominate the box office, it seems that “Barbie” is set to more than double its numbers, according to Forbes. Many Barbie lovers say they’ve been waiting on this moment for a long time.

“We are so excited, we couldn’t wait another day to come and see it,” said Maycee Scardino.

Scardino and her sisters were part of the pink mob that grabbed their popcorn to see their favorite childhood doll on the big screen. She says when she first heard the movie was coming out, she immediately counted down the days until it was released.

“I was so excited, I put it on my calendar immediately.”

Scardino loves the iconic doll so much that she still has her old collection of Barbie dolls as well as having a Barbie-themed bachelorette party.

“I have a whole wall full of Barbies at my parents’ house, in the boxes still.”

The sisters say despite the wait, they are happy that they can finally sit down and enjoy a long awaited movie that gives them lifelong memories.

“We’re just so excited!” exclaimed Scardino.

“Barbie” is projected to pull in more than $110-million at the box office this weekend.

