Brewers’ top-rated pitching prospect Misiorowski promoted to Double-A Shuckers

Jacob Misiorowski
Jacob Misiorowski(Biloxi Shuckers/Twitter)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday, a new face takes the mound as the Biloxi Shuckers take on the Montgomery Biscuits as 21-year-old RHP Jacob Misiorowski is promoted from the High-A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers to the Double-A Biloxi Shuckers, the Milwaukee Brewers organization announced Saturday.

Misiorowski is rated as the Brewers’ top pitching prospect as well as the 86th top prospect across the big leagues, according to MLB.com.

During his time with the Timber Rattlers, Misiorowski posted a stingy 1.90 ERA over 23.2 inning while striking out 28. He made is presence known during the 2023 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game in Seattle, touching 100+ mph ten times during his appearance.

The Crowder Junior College (Mo.) product sports #16 during his debut start against the Biscuits.

