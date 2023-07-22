Beating the Heat: MHSAA cracking down on outdoor practice amidst hot temps

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi High School Activities Association is enforcing new rules to protect its student-athletes and staff from the summertime heat.

A method, which has only been used as a recommendation for the last five years, has now been mandated across all MSHAA schools in the state.

It’s called the “Wet Bulb Globe Temperature.”

The way the WBGT works is by combining several data points like the outdoor temperature, the average heat index, humidity levels, and wind speeds.

Each number range listed below determines whether or not your child’s practice will be limited, or ultimately canceled.

Under 82.0 - Normal activities with three required rest breaks each hour

82.0-86.9 - Be aware of athletes who may be at risk with three required breaks each hour

87.0-89.9 - Maximum practice time is TWO hours with four required breaks each hour

90.0-92.0 - Maximum practice time is ONE hour with a 20-minute break each hour

Over 92.0 - No Outdoor Workouts. Delay practice until a cooler WBGT level is reached

***THIS IS NOT LIMITED TO FOOTBALL PRACTICE***

***TRACK, CROSS COUNTRY, SOCCER, MARCHING BAND, CHEERLEADING, ETC. ALL INCLUDED***

Rickey Neaves is the Executive Director of the MHSAA. He believes that using WGBT is beneficial to the safety of student-athletes and coaches, but also understands the challenge of working around it.

“As we go around our district meetings, I tell our coaches, our coaches are very constructive. They can find ways to get things done. And that’s why they are coaches. And they will find a way to get around this and have our student-athletes ready for practice,” said Neaves.

Head Coach for Madison Central High School Football knows beating the heat isn’t an easy task, and is already working on solutions to how his coaching staff can still get practice in.

“I’m thinking we’re probably gonna push it back 30 minutes to an hour to get under the guidelines, or within the guidelines of where we can go out, and then again, we’ll adjust from there. If it jumps up to 92.1, then we’re coming off the field,” said Toby Collums.

Neaves and Collums say coaches have been doing a great job of notifying parents and players of any cancelations or plans to move the practice schedule.

Keep in mind, as a parent, this could also affect your schedule if your child plays sports at an MHSAA school.

This mandate is ONLY for outdoor practices and not for games. If the WBGT is over the limit before game time, there will be no delay in start time.

