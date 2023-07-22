WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Christmas in July
BTS Photo Contest

13 children, 3 adults injured in crash between day care van and SUV

All of the occupants in both vehicles were wearing seat belts or were secured in car seats.
All of the occupants in both vehicles were wearing seat belts or were secured in car seats.(Indianapolis Fire Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 3:03 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An SUV collided with a day care van Friday around 3 p.m. on the far east side of Indianapolis, sending 13 children and three adults to hospitals with minor injuries, the city fire department said.

The SUV was attempting a left turn into a parking lot when it struck the van from Bright Minds Academy that was making rounds to drop children off, the Indianapolis Fire Department said. The ages of the children ranged from 10 months to 9 years.

Two women in the van and a man in the SUV, along with the 13 children, were transported to three hospitals in good condition with no serious injuries, the department said. All of the occupants in both vehicles were wearing seat belts or were secured in car seats, it said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quinton Biggs, 20, is now in custody and charged with murder following a shooting at Red Roof...
UPDATE: St. Martin man charged with murder following shooting at Red Roof Inn
According to MDOT, the lanes will reopen by the end of the business day as crews wrap up the...
AHEAD OF SCHEDULE: East Pearl River Bridge reopen after roadwork
Police say they arrested a 16-year-old from Gautier and are charging him as an adult.
16-year-old arrested in Gautier birthday party shooting, police say
FILE - Singer Tony Bennett performs at the Statue of Liberty Museum opening celebration in New...
Tony Bennett, masterful stylist of American musical standards, dies at 96
Mar-Jac MS went on to mention that the accident resulted in them finding out that Pérez was a...
‘Should not have been hired’: Mar-Jac releases new info following teen’s death

Latest News

DNA helps solve 4-decade-old cold case
FILE - The last time a Mega Millions player hit the top prize was April 18.
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $820 million with possible cash payout of $422 million
United States' Alex Morgan (13) and Savannah DeMelo (9) celebrate a goal by teammate Sophia...
Sophia Smith scores twice for US in 3-0 victory over Vietnam to open Women’s World Cup
A woman killed herself and three kids in the Tulsa area.
Oklahoma police identify woman that killed kids, herself