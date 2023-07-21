WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Christmas in July
BTS Photo Contest

Washington man on probation for child molestation found in Kiln, arrested

Berge has been booked on hold for Washington DOC.
Berge has been booked on hold for Washington DOC.(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILN, Miss. (WLOX) - Joseph Peter Berge III, a wanted fugitive from Washington since October 2019, is now under arrest after having lived in Hancock County using another name and an altered date of birth.

After contacting the Washington Department of Corrections, investigators found Berge was wanted for escaping Washington DOC probation supervision after previously being convicted for 2 counts of child molestation and 1 count of failure to register as a sex offender.

Investigators confirmed that the alias Seth Jones had been used in a previous incident reported on the Mississippi Gulf Coast in February 2023. They also confirmed a known address for Seth Jones in Kiln.

Deputies arrived at the address, and contact was made with Berge’s girlfriend Murriah Jones, who was informed they were attempting to find Berge to serve an active arrest warrant.

Berge was found during the search and taken into custody without incident. Muriah Jones was arrested for the charge of felony hindering prosecution.

Both have been transported to the Hancock County Adult Detention Center. Berge has been booked on hold for Washington DOC.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quinton Biggs, 20, is now in custody and charged with murder following a shooting at Red Roof...
UPDATE: St. Martin man charged with murder following shooting at Red Roof Inn
A banner is hung outside the Las Palmitas Mini Market where the winning Powerball lottery...
Tiny downtown LA store near Skid Row sells winning Powerball jackpot ticket worth over $1 billion
Moss Point City Alderman Wayne Lennep says a resident named Bradley Turner immediately jumped...
Moss Point man helps rescue wrecked driver in Pascagoula River
All lanes of Highway 90 have since reopened.
One person injured following crash on I-110 S at Hwy 90
According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma

Latest News

Very hot and humid Saturday, rain chances return for the weekend, tracking the tropics
Ocean Springs votes to seek Gulf Coast Restoration funds for city projects
Hot and humid Saturday, afternoon storms possible
Oaksterdam University launches training for Mississippi medical cannabis dispensary workers