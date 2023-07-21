Washington man on probation for child molestation found in Kiln, arrested

KILN, Miss. (WLOX) - Joseph Peter Berge III, a wanted fugitive from Washington since October 2019, is now under arrest after having lived in Hancock County using another name and an altered date of birth.

After contacting the Washington Department of Corrections, investigators found Berge was wanted for escaping Washington DOC probation supervision after previously being convicted for 2 counts of child molestation and 1 count of failure to register as a sex offender.

Investigators confirmed that the alias Seth Jones had been used in a previous incident reported on the Mississippi Gulf Coast in February 2023. They also confirmed a known address for Seth Jones in Kiln.

Deputies arrived at the address, and contact was made with Berge’s girlfriend Murriah Jones, who was informed they were attempting to find Berge to serve an active arrest warrant.

Berge was found during the search and taken into custody without incident. Muriah Jones was arrested for the charge of felony hindering prosecution.

Both have been transported to the Hancock County Adult Detention Center. Berge has been booked on hold for Washington DOC.

