Southern Miss hosts alumni event, announces upcoming games on coast

USM Head football coach Will Hall speaks at a Gulf Coast alumni event.
By Blake Brannon
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Southern Miss Gulf Coast Alumni Hub hosted its summer event Thursday at Richburg Hall in Gulfport.

Alumni and fans alike heard from university president Dr. Joe Paul as well as head football coach Will Hall on the upcoming semester and season.

They also heard from basketball coaches Jay Ladner and Joye Lee-McNelis, plus new head baseball coach Christian Ostrander who says the Golden Eagles are planning to make their way to MGM Park next season.

“[We’ve] been wanting to do this, and we’re able to make it work for this upcoming year,” said Ostrander. “It’s such a good fanbase. Like I said, when you start to the back to the 2018-19 [Conference-USA] championship series at the park, the conference series and the support, it’s like home.”

No dates or opponents announced for that planned game at MGM just yet.

It’ll mark the second Southern Miss team heading down to the coast next season after men’s basketball takes on Ole Miss at the Coast Coliseum in December.

