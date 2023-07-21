RELOCATED: SRHS to host community-wide health fair in Moss Point this weekend

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Singing River Health System is hosting a community-wide health fair in Moss Point Sunday, in response to the recent tornado that impacted the area.

The fair has been relocated to Pelican Landing (6217 MS-613) and will run from 4 to 6 p.m.

SRHS says the health fair aims to address the immediate and long-term health needs of individuals and families affected by the recent natural disaster.

The fair will offer a wide range of health resources and information for attendees. Participants can take advantage of various screenings, including blood pressure screenings, glucose and A1C screenings, skincare assessments and cancer screenings. Early detection information will also be available.

Healthcare providers from different specialties will be present at the event to answer any questions or assist with other health-related needs.

Singing River Health System encourages the entire community to attend and take advantage of the resources and support being offered at the health fair.

The event will also feature family-fun activities for attendees to enjoy. Refreshments, including hamburgers and drinks, will be provided.

