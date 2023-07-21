WLOX Careers
Ocean Springs votes to seek Gulf Coast Restoration funds for city projects

By Bill Snyder
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The building next to Ocean Springs City Hall houses the Building and Planning Department. Mayor Kenny Holloway and Board of Aldermen members voted 3-2 Friday to request money from the Gulf Coast Restoration Fund (GCRF) toward tearing down the structure and constructing a new city hall.

“The building’s old, it doesn’t work well, and we’re trying to take advantage of funding sources to try and get that done,” Holloway said.

The funding request measure passed, but Alderman At Large Bobby Cox and others then voted to form a committee to discuss the plans in more detail, assuming that the GCRF funding request goes through. They’d like to explore all options, including building a new city hall somewhere else.

“If we’d all sit down and have a work session and discuss these ideas and these thoughts so we’re on the same page moving forward, it would help tremendously,” Cox said.

Ocean Springs resident Ellen Hall attends a good number of those meetings and says she’d also like to see more debate about these projects.

“The citizens of Ocean Springs just want to be heard,” Hall said. “This is the second meeting I’ve been to where there’s been no public comments allowed. I was just told why they didn’t have the time for that. However, when is the time?”

Holloway says the reason for the quick action on these funding requests is that there’s no guarantee of how long the GCRF money will be available.

“We’ll get into the nuts and bolts of it, but the concept is what we’re trying to achieve today,” he said.

The board unanimously voted to request GCRF money as well as GOMESA funding and tidelands grants to pay for a $19 million dollar front beach event space and marina.

