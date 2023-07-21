Ocean Spring police and fire department receive salary raises

WLOX Careers
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Firefighters and police — they’re pillars of public safety, and Ocean Springs is making those jobs more attractive for new recruits.

City leaders are giving public safety officers a substantial pay bump.

The city’s Board of Aldermen has approved budget amendments to increase police and firefighter salaries and give mid-year raises to sworn officers.

The adjustment was also made for patrol officers, sergeants, lieutenants, and captains.

“That put starting pay with a base salary for rookie patrolmen to come in with $46,000 a year. That’s not counting overtime, special events, and training that factored in throughout the year. A two-year patrolman can lateral to our agency. With two years of experience, their base pay will be $53,000,” said Dye.

Lt. Steven Dye said raises went into effect in mid-July. It’s a ten-year pay scale. Every fiscal year on October 1st, officers will receive a three percent raise and move up the scale.

Ocean Springs Police Department’s salary and benefits budget is nearly four million.

Currently, there are 40 sworn officers and they’re searching for more hires.

“It makes us more competitive on the coast with other agencies. Also, the offices that we have and retaining those officers and keeping them here in Ocean Springs. Regards to equipment and stuff like that, we don’t have any shortcomings in our budget to dictate any equipment shortages like that due to the pay raise being implemented,” said Dye.

Dye believes the pay raise will help officers support their families and keep more of them in the City of Discovery.

“As you work here you get to know citizens within the city, business owners. you want to build that rapport and keep that rapport so the more we can retain our officers and they can gain experience with Ocean Springs, it just betters the department,” said Dye.

The Ocean Springs Fire Department received department raises back in February.

