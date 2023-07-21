WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Christmas in July
BTS Photo Contest

Moss Point Backpack Buddies program seeking donations after tornado

The Backpack Buddies of Moss Point program helps feed food insecure students year-round.
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - School is back in session for Moss Point, and one program that helps feed students is gathering food donations after the tornado destroyed its supply room.

The Backpack Buddies of Moss Point program helps feed food-insecure students year-round.

“We’ve heard stories, I can remember one where a gentleman caught a young boy taking Pecan out of his tree. Of course, he yelled at him, made him come down and said, ‘Why are you stealing my pecans?’ The boy said he was hungry. The owner said, “Well you have an awful lot of pecans for one little boy.” He said, “Well my brother and sister are at home, and they are hungry too,” Chairperson Pinky Broussard said.

Chair of the program, Pinky Broussard says staff are working on gathering donations after their storage room in Dantzler Memorial First United Methodist Church was damaged due to the tornado.

“There was significant water damage and some of the roof did collapse, we lost some food that way. We we’re able to recover some canned goods, we would pick them, stack them in a bin, and haul them out. Right now, it’s all in my spare bedroom,” Broussard said.

Moss Point School District is supplying volunteers with a new storage room.

“They gave us a room in the Old West Elementary school which is now the Family Counseling Center in Moss Point. We haven’t been able to get to it yet, but we do have that location. Now, we just need to build up our supplies and get going again,” Broussard said.

The best way to help the program continue to feed hundreds of students in need is by monetary donations. You can donate through their website, bpbuddiesmp.com.

The program’s new storage room is not yet available. If you would like to drop off nonperishable items, you can do so at 3507 Celeste Avenue in Moss Point.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is confirmed to have been transported to the hospital to be treated for a gunshot...
UPDATE: St. Martin man in custody following shooting at Red Roof Inn
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
Police unable to verify parts of Carlee Russell’s account from her disappearance
Emergency Management Director Earl Etheridge says the drowning happened near 10501 Presley's...
Child’s body recovered following reports of drowning in Jackson County
A banner is hung outside the Las Palmitas Mini Market where the winning Powerball lottery...
Tiny downtown LA store near Skid Row sells winning Powerball jackpot ticket worth over $1 billion
The shooting occurred in the 1800 block of Springridge Road in Gautier.
17-year-old charged with shooting 13-year-old in Gautier

Latest News

We are in hottest stretch of summer climatologically, storms possible this weekend, tracking tropics
Ocean Springs first responder get salary increases
Ocean Spring police and fire department receive salary raises
Federal judge orders Mississippi to add a religious exemption option for school vaccinations
Parent and pediatrician react to Mississippi adding a religious exemption for childhood vaccinations
Heat continues Friday, scattered storms possible this weekend, tracking the tropics