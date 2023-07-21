Moss Point Backpack Buddies program seeking donations after tornado

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - School is back in session for Moss Point, and one program that helps feed students is gathering food donations after the tornado destroyed its supply room.

The Backpack Buddies of Moss Point program helps feed food-insecure students year-round.

“We’ve heard stories, I can remember one where a gentleman caught a young boy taking Pecan out of his tree. Of course, he yelled at him, made him come down and said, ‘Why are you stealing my pecans?’ The boy said he was hungry. The owner said, “Well you have an awful lot of pecans for one little boy.” He said, “Well my brother and sister are at home, and they are hungry too,” Chairperson Pinky Broussard said.

Chair of the program, Pinky Broussard says staff are working on gathering donations after their storage room in Dantzler Memorial First United Methodist Church was damaged due to the tornado.

“There was significant water damage and some of the roof did collapse, we lost some food that way. We we’re able to recover some canned goods, we would pick them, stack them in a bin, and haul them out. Right now, it’s all in my spare bedroom,” Broussard said.

Moss Point School District is supplying volunteers with a new storage room.

“They gave us a room in the Old West Elementary school which is now the Family Counseling Center in Moss Point. We haven’t been able to get to it yet, but we do have that location. Now, we just need to build up our supplies and get going again,” Broussard said.

The best way to help the program continue to feed hundreds of students in need is by monetary donations. You can donate through their website, bpbuddiesmp.com.

The program’s new storage room is not yet available. If you would like to drop off nonperishable items, you can do so at 3507 Celeste Avenue in Moss Point.

