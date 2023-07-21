Friday’s Forecast

Today will be swelteringly hot yet again with highs in the upper 90s and a heat index up to 112. Stay safe indoors with AC and stay hydrated. Limited to no rainfall today, but improving rain chances over the weekend due to a stalling front from the north. Temperatures will be hot tomorrow until it rains. And then Sunday should finally drop to highs in the lower 90s which is more typical for us in July instead of the upper 90s. Tropical Storm Don is far from the U.S. mainland in the Atlantic. NHC is monitoring a disturbance near Africa’s coast with a low chance of becoming a depression or storm by early Friday. The next name on the list is Emily. The peak of Hurricane Season is expected within the next eight weeks.

