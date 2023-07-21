WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Christmas in July
BTS Photo Contest

Covington boy born with heart condition competing in national mullet championship

By Josh Roberson
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Meet Nash Carroll, the plucky three-year-old with infectious energy and an awe-inspiring mullet, who is currently vying for the title of National Mullet Champion. Despite facing a heart condition since birth, Nash’s spirit and captivating hairstyle have earned him a spot in the second round of the competition, capturing the hearts of many and raising awareness for congenital heart disease (CHD).

“Growing up, he actually grew a natural mullet, nothing on top and long in the back,” Nash’s mother, Laura Ogden, shared.

Nash’s look, along with his mother’s determination to spread awareness for CHD, led them to enter the national competition, hoping to make a difference.

The heartwarming tale of Nash and his mullet quickly spread across social media, pushing him into the second of three rounds with a chance to win the title.

Nash Carroll was born with half of a working heart and has his superhero scar to prove it.
Nash Carroll was born with half of a working heart and has his superhero scar to prove it.(Family)

Nash was born with tricuspid atresia, a congenital heart defect that hinders a portion of the heart from fully forming. Shortly after birth, he experienced a stroke and underwent multiple medical procedures, including one open heart surgery. Despite these challenges, Nash’s resilient spirit shines through, and he lives life with boundless energy.

“He is just a ball of energy, vivacious, he lights up a room as you can see, even when he was at the hospital he smiled. All the nurses were in love with him,” Ogden said proudly.

Nash Carroll was born with half of a working heart and has his superhero scar to prove it.
Nash Carroll was born with half of a working heart and has his superhero scar to prove it.(Family)
Nash Carroll was born with half of a working heart and has his superhero scar to prove it.
Nash Carroll was born with half of a working heart and has his superhero scar to prove it.(Family)

Currently awaiting a second scheduled open heart surgery, Nash’s medical journey has been full of strength and determination. His mother says that their doctors view his condition as “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

“I really just wanted to spread awareness for CHD in a fun way and it’s already gotten bigger than I thought it would,” Ogden said. “Even if he doesn’t win, he’s winning at life.”

Voting for the second round of the National Mullet Championship ends Monday, with the winner receiving a prize of $5,000, which would go towards medical expenses. Donations from the contest benefit the Wounded Warrior Project. To vote, visit MulletChamp.com.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quinton Biggs, 20, is now in custody and charged with murder following a shooting at Red Roof...
UPDATE: St. Martin man charged with murder following shooting at Red Roof Inn
According to MDOT, the lanes will reopen by the end of the business day as crews wrap up the...
AHEAD OF SCHEDULE: East Pearl River Bridge reopen after roadwork
Police say they arrested a 16-year-old from Gautier and are charging him as an adult.
16-year-old arrested in Gautier birthday party shooting, police say
FILE - Singer Tony Bennett performs at the Statue of Liberty Museum opening celebration in New...
Tony Bennett, masterful stylist of American musical standards, dies at 96
Mar-Jac MS went on to mention that the accident resulted in them finding out that Pérez was a...
‘Should not have been hired’: Mar-Jac releases new info following teen’s death

Latest News

Taylor's Saturday GMM First Alert Forecast
“I think, with air pollution, it’s really difficult to prove the presence of a problem because...
UPDATE: Researchers visit Pascagoula neighborhood to help track nearby industry pollution
Mississippi's Giant House Party kicked off with art shows and live music at Founders Square.
Neshoba County Fair returns for its 134th year
Very hot Saturday, heavy storms in the afternoon
“Barbie” is projected to pull in more than $110-million at the box office this weekend.
Coast residents flock to the movies as ‘Barbie’ hits theaters