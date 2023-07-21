WLOX Careers
Bay St. Louis man sentenced 11 years for intent to distribute meth

Reynard Elzy
Reynard Elzy(Harrison County Sheriff's Office)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Reynard Joseph Elzy, 40, has been given 136 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court records, a confidential source purchased meth from Elzy in Bay St. Louis. A search warrant was carried out on Elzy’s home; the discovery of additional drugs and a gun followed. At the time of the offense, Elzy was on parole through MDOC.

Elzy was indicted by a federal grand jury on January 25. He pled guilty to one county of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine on Wednesday.

The case was investigated by the DEA and Hancock County Sheriff’s Office. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Erica Rose.

