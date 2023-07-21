WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Christmas in July
BTS Photo Contest

AHEAD OF SCHEDULE: Pearl River Bridge set to reopen all lanes Friday

According to MDOT, the lanes will reopen by the end of the business day as crews wrap up the...
According to MDOT, the lanes will reopen by the end of the business day as crews wrap up the bridge repair project.(MDOT)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Good news for drivers in Hancock County: The Pearl River Bridge is set to reopen all lanes Friday after two weeks of roadwork.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), the lanes will reopen by the end of the business day as crews wrap up the bridge repair project.

MDOT says clean-up crews will be around the area this weekend, but it shouldn’t impact traffic.

Westbound lanes of the bridge were closed since July 5, allowing crews to hydro demo the deck, replace concrete and fix a joint. The work was initially scheduled to be finished August 11, so the project was completed three weeks early.

The reopening will hopefully ease some of the congestion we’ve been seeing near the Mississippi/Louisiana state line.

UPDATE: Pearl River Bridge repairs progressing on I-10 at Mississippi/Louisiana state line

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quinton Biggs, 20, is now in custody and charged with murder following a shooting at Red Roof...
UPDATE: St. Martin man charged with murder following shooting at Red Roof Inn
A banner is hung outside the Las Palmitas Mini Market where the winning Powerball lottery...
Tiny downtown LA store near Skid Row sells winning Powerball jackpot ticket worth over $1 billion
Moss Point City Alderman Wayne Lennep says a resident named Bradley Turner immediately jumped...
Moss Point man helps rescue wrecked driver in Pascagoula River
All lanes of Highway 90 have since reopened.
One person injured following crash on I-110 S at Hwy 90
According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma

Latest News

Traffic Alert (generic)
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-10 east near Woolmarket causes congestion
The wreck, involving at least one 18-wheeler, caused serious injuries.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash in I-10 roadwork zone creates further congestion in Hancock Co.
Monday at noon, the last cars to ever drive over the two lane I-10 overpass at Menge Avenue did...
Back in 13 months! I-10 overpass now officially closed at Menge Ave.
The East Pearl River Bridge repair project will have a right lane closure in place 24/7 for...
UPDATE: Pearl River Bridge repairs progressing on I-10 at Mississippi/Louisiana state line