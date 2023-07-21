AHEAD OF SCHEDULE: Pearl River Bridge set to reopen all lanes Friday

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Good news for drivers in Hancock County: The Pearl River Bridge is set to reopen all lanes Friday after two weeks of roadwork.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), the lanes will reopen by the end of the business day as crews wrap up the bridge repair project.

MDOT says clean-up crews will be around the area this weekend, but it shouldn’t impact traffic.

Westbound lanes of the bridge were closed since July 5, allowing crews to hydro demo the deck, replace concrete and fix a joint. The work was initially scheduled to be finished August 11, so the project was completed three weeks early.

The reopening will hopefully ease some of the congestion we’ve been seeing near the Mississippi/Louisiana state line.

